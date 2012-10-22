版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts OSG, outlook negative

Oct 22 Overseas Shipholding Group: * Moody's lowers ratings of OSG; cfr to ca, outlook negative

