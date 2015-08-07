Overseas Shipholding investors settle lawsuit with execs, others

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 7 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc
investors have reached $16.25 million in settlements
with the executives, underwriters and an auditor of the tanker
company in a lawsuit related to its 2012 bankruptcy and tax
problems.
Company directors and officers, including former Chief
Executive Morten Arntzen and former Chief Financial Officer
Myles Itkin, agreed to pay $10.5 million, papers filed in
Manhattan federal court on Thursday showed.
Underwriters including Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay $4
million, while accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
will pay $1.75 million.
"We're think its an extraordinary result in an extremely
complex case," David Rosenfeld, a lawyer for the plaintiffs,
said on Friday.
David Kistenbroker, Itkin's lawyer, said he was "gratified"
by the settlement. The other defendants' lawyers either declined
to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.
OSG shareholders sued the company's officers shortly before
it sought Chapter 11 in November 2012 as questions about its
financial statements shut it out of credit markets. They accused
the 21 defendants of making false and misleading statements
about OSG's operational status and financial projections.
The settlement is on top of an earlier deal in OSG's
bankruptcy case for the company to pay investors at least $15
million. OSG emerged from bankruptcy last year, and in May filed
for an initial public offering.
The lawsuit said OSG entered into various debt arrangements
for a subsidiary that acted as a holding company for foreign
entities that owned or operated OSG's international vessels.
Those agreements triggered millions of dollars in income tax
liability, but for years, OSG's leadership maintained it owed
nothing, the lawsuit said.
In September 2012, Allen Andreas, a director and member of
the audit committee, resigned over disagreements with the board
in reviewing the tax issue. A month later, OSG said its
financial statements for the three years through Dec. 31, 2011,
should not be relied on.
During bankruptcy proceedings, the Internal Revenue Service
filed a claim stating OSG owed the government over $435 million
plus $27.9 million in interest. Those claims were later settled.
The class action settlements require court approval and
would cover investors who either bought senior notes traced to a
2010 offering or who purchased stock from Oct. 29, 2007 through
Oct. 19, 2012.
The lead plaintiffs include Stichting Pensioenfonds DSM
Nederland and the treasurer of the state of Indiana.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)