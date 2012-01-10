Oshkosh says Icahn eyes more stock

* Oshkosh, Icahn take aim in shareholder presentations
* Oshkosh says Icahn wants 20 pct of company stock
* Company offered Icahn potential director seat
* Shares close up 3 pct on Monday
Jan 9 Oshkosh Corp said in a
presentation to investors that billionaire investor Carl Icahn
has indicated he would like to buy 20 percent of the company, up
from the 10 percent stake he already owns.
The company is locked in a proxy battle with Icahn ahead of
the Jan. 27 analyst meeting, and the two sides have been filing
a series of proxy materials for shareholders in recent weeks.
Both sides have been critical of each other.
Icahn has nominated a slate of directors and on Monday he
filed a 47-page presentation for shareholders questioning the
company management's plans and ability.
Oshkosh's presentation was filed at about the same time, and
contained slides defending the company's business strategy and
debt-reduction pace.
Icahn's presentation did not mention a desire to purchase
more shares, but he did reiterate a demand that Oshkosh
management consider selling its JLG aerial lift business and
focus on improving truck-making business.
In the past, Icahn has also suggested Oshkosh should explore
potential partnership opportunities with Navistar International
Corp.
Oshkosh, based in Wisconsin, said the company did discuss
Icahn's Navistar comments in a meeting in December and that "he
refused to provide us with any" analysis regarding a transaction
with Navistar.
Oshkosh said it discussed giving Icahn a potential director
seat and the ability to analyze the company's "comprehensive
study of strategic alternatives."
The company said Icahn requested a waiver of the Wisconsin
business combination statute in late October. Oshkosh said the
statute is "designed to protect against takeover tactics not in
the interests of all shareholders."
Earlier on Monday, Oshkosh filed a document with the
Securities and Exchange Commission saying it expects to report a
profit on a key military truck contract three months earlier
than expected.
Its shares finished up 3 percent at $23.81 Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.