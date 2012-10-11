Carl Icahn offers to buy Oshkosh Corp for $32.50 per share

UPDATE 1-VimpelCom returns to growth as turnaround strategy progresses
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.
