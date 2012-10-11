Carl Icahn offers to buy Oshkosh Corp for $32.50 per share

BOSTON Oct 11 Activist investor Carl Icahn on Thursday offered to buy all outstanding shares of U.S. truckmaker Oshkosh Corp for $32.50, a 21 percent premium to their Wednesday closing price.

Icahn, who is already Oshkosh's largest shareholder with a 9.45 percent stake, said that he plans to nominate a slate of directors for election at the company's next annual meeting and that his offer would be subject to the election of those directors.