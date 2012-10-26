Oshkosh board rejects Icahn offer as 'inadequate'

NEW YORK Oct 26 The board of truck maker Oshkosh Corp unanimously rejected billionaire investor Carl Icahn's offer to buy the company, calling it "inadequate," the company said on Friday.

The board "unanimously concluded that Mr. Icahn`s unsolicited, inadequate, highly-conditional and opportunistic offer significantly undervalues Oshkosh and is not in the best interests of all Oshkosh shareholders," Chairman Richard Donnelly said in a statement.