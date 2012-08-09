版本:
Icahn wants Oshkosh Corp to spin off JLG-filing

Aug 9 Investor Carl Icahn and his affiliates had talks with Oshkosh Corp on Thursday seeking a spin-off of the company's JLG access equipment business, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Icahn believes the JLG segment's performance has improved enough for it to operate as a stand-alone business, the filing said.

An Oshkosh spokesman was not immediately available.

