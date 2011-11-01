UPDATE 3-Oshkosh profit drops; company lowers 2012 view

* Q4 adjusted $0.48 vs. $0.33 expected

* 2012 outlook lowered on timing issues

* Shares decline about 3 percent

* CEO declines comment on Icahn interest (Adds share price decline, byline, CEO comments from conference call, details of Icahn interest, further financial details)

By John D. Stoll

Nov 1 Heavy truck maker Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) reported a sharp drop in quarterly earnings and lowered its outlook for its core defense business in the new fiscal year, sending its stock down nearly 3 percent.

While far higher than analysts' expectations, earnings suffered from extreme pressure in the company's core defense business. That pressure promises to trickle into 2012 as tire shortages, U.S. government budget cuts, and Oshkosh's own struggle to make money on its key FMTV military contract persist.

During a conference call with investors, Chief Executive Officer Charles Szews said Oshkosh was investing heavily to win business from the Department of Defense, but new contracts wins were still uncertain as the government plans big cuts to spending and competition from other contractors is robust.

He confirmed the company still plans to make money on the FMTV in the second quarter of fiscal 2012. And Oshkosh is experiencing momentum in its aerial-lift business, which has been under investor scrutiny since a costly acquisition in that sector a few years ago.

Still, Oshkosh expects a 15 percent decline in its defense business this fiscal year, mostly because of tire shortages affecting the timing of sales to military customers.

The company's shares were down 2.8 percent at $20.27 in morning trading, easing off steeper declines at the beginning of the session.

ICAHN INTEREST

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn's nearly 10 percent stake in Oshkosh has drawn attention in recent weeks. Although Icahn purchased the stock in the summer, his more recent acquisition of a similar-sized stake in Oshkosh rival Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) has triggered speculation that he seeks a merger of the companies.

"We really don't comment on discussions with any of our shareholders," Szews said when asked about Icahn during the conference call. He also declined to comment on Icahn's pursuit of board seats at Oshkosh.

Oshkosh shares had gained strength as speculation of a Navistar-Oshkosh tie-up emerged late last month. They had been trading about 50 percent lower than their 52-week high on investors' concern about the company's hefty exposure to the defense industry.

Oshkosh signed a new pact with the United Auto Workers last month, resolving uncertainty created by a dispute largely centering on the company's desire to eventually hire more temporary workers. That dispute slowed the actual ratification of the deal, but because the contract called for a lump-sum bonus of $2,000 per UAW worker, the delay had a positive effect on earnings during the latest quarter.

AERIAL-LIFT BUSINESS STRONG

One of the biggest benefits to Oshkosh's recent performance was increased sales of so-called aerial-lift work platforms, or access equipment, to a variety of customers, including companies that rent machinery to businesses needing it for short periods.

Oshkosh plans to raise prices 5 percent in this segment at the beginning of the next calendar year to offset the impact of raw material prices.

Sales in the company's fire and emergency vehicle division slowed during the quarter and are expected to be flat in 2012.

Earnings for the fourth quarter ended on Sept. 30 fell to $37.5 million, or 41 cents per share, from $116.6 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding after-tax impairment charges for certain defense facilities and intangible assets in the fire and emergency segment, earnings were 48 cents per share.

On that basis, analysts on average were expecting a profit of 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose slightly to $2.12 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.99 billion.

In a note to investors, Jefferies & Co equity analyst Stephen Volkmann called the performance a "decent quarter" that Wall Street had probably viewed with "low expectations." Analysts generally expected operating margins in the defense business to be lower than what Oshkosh reported.

The results cap a year of significant revenue and profit declines as Oshkosh's lucrative M-ATV contract with the military began to run out. That contract brought $1.25 billion in revenue in fiscal 2011, compared with $4.49 billion in fiscal 2010.

For the latest fiscal year, earnings fell to $273.4 million from $792.9 million, while revenue dropped to $7.58 billion from $9.84 billion. (Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit; Editing by Derek Caney and Lisa Von Ahn)