UPDATE 3-Oshkosh profit drops; company lowers 2012 view

* Q4 adjusted $0.48 vs. $0.33 expected
* 2012 outlook lowered on timing issues
* Shares decline about 3 percent
* CEO declines comment on Icahn interest
By John D. Stoll
Nov 1 Heavy truck maker Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N)
reported a sharp drop in quarterly earnings and lowered its
outlook for its core defense business in the new fiscal year,
sending its stock down nearly 3 percent.
While far higher than analysts' expectations, earnings
suffered from extreme pressure in the company's core defense
business. That pressure promises to trickle into 2012 as tire
shortages, U.S. government budget cuts, and Oshkosh's own
struggle to make money on its key FMTV military contract
persist.
During a conference call with investors, Chief Executive
Officer Charles Szews said Oshkosh was investing heavily to win
business from the Department of Defense, but new contracts wins
were still uncertain as the government plans big cuts to
spending and competition from other contractors is robust.
He confirmed the company still plans to make money on the
FMTV in the second quarter of fiscal 2012. And Oshkosh is
experiencing momentum in its aerial-lift business, which has
been under investor scrutiny since a costly acquisition in that
sector a few years ago.
Still, Oshkosh expects a 15 percent decline in its defense
business this fiscal year, mostly because of tire shortages
affecting the timing of sales to military customers.
The company's shares were down 2.8 percent at $20.27 in
morning trading, easing off steeper declines at the beginning
of the session.
ICAHN INTEREST
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn's nearly 10 percent stake
in Oshkosh has drawn attention in recent weeks. Although Icahn
purchased the stock in the summer, his more recent acquisition
of a similar-sized stake in Oshkosh rival Navistar
International Corp (NAV.N) has triggered speculation that he
seeks a merger of the companies.
"We really don't comment on discussions with any of our
shareholders," Szews said when asked about Icahn during the
conference call. He also declined to comment on Icahn's pursuit
of board seats at Oshkosh.
Oshkosh shares had gained strength as speculation of a
Navistar-Oshkosh tie-up emerged late last month. They had been
trading about 50 percent lower than their 52-week high on
investors' concern about the company's hefty exposure to the
defense industry.
Oshkosh signed a new pact with the United Auto Workers last
month, resolving uncertainty created by a dispute largely
centering on the company's desire to eventually hire more
temporary workers. That dispute slowed the actual ratification
of the deal, but because the contract called for a lump-sum
bonus of $2,000 per UAW worker, the delay had a positive effect
on earnings during the latest quarter.
AERIAL-LIFT BUSINESS STRONG
One of the biggest benefits to Oshkosh's recent performance
was increased sales of so-called aerial-lift work platforms, or
access equipment, to a variety of customers, including
companies that rent machinery to businesses needing it for
short periods.
Oshkosh plans to raise prices 5 percent in this segment at
the beginning of the next calendar year to offset the impact of
raw material prices.
Sales in the company's fire and emergency vehicle division
slowed during the quarter and are expected to be flat in 2012.
Earnings for the fourth quarter ended on Sept. 30 fell to
$37.5 million, or 41 cents per share, from $116.6 million, or
$1.28 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding after-tax impairment charges for certain defense
facilities and intangible assets in the fire and emergency
segment, earnings were 48 cents per share.
On that basis, analysts on average were expecting a profit
of 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose slightly to $2.12 billion, compared with
analysts' estimates of $1.99 billion.
In a note to investors, Jefferies & Co equity analyst
Stephen Volkmann called the performance a "decent quarter" that
Wall Street had probably viewed with "low expectations."
Analysts generally expected operating margins in the defense
business to be lower than what Oshkosh reported.
The results cap a year of significant revenue and profit
declines as Oshkosh's lucrative M-ATV contract with the
military began to run out. That contract brought $1.25 billion
in revenue in fiscal 2011, compared with $4.49 billion in
fiscal 2010.
For the latest fiscal year, earnings fell to $273.4 million
from $792.9 million, while revenue dropped to $7.58 billion
from $9.84 billion.
(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit; Editing by Derek Caney
and Lisa Von Ahn)