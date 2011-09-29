Facing uncertainty, Oshkosh pushes UAW deal

* UAW, Oshkosh face Friday deadline for 5-year labor pact

* Oshkosh to kill $2,000 bonus if deal not reached on time

* Deal includes 8 pct wage hike, higher healthcare costs

By John D. Stoll

Sept 29 Pressure is mounting on the United Auto Workers union as Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) plans to pull a key financial incentive off the table if thousands of workers in Wisconsin fail to ratify a new contract by midnight on Friday.

Oshkosh has offered 3,000 UAW workers an 8 percent pay hike and a $2,000 signing bonus under its new deal. In exchange, the UAW must agree to a four-fold increase in healthcare premiums. If the deal fails to win ratification on time, the signing bonus will no longer be valid due to concerns about 2012.

UAW-represented workers at Oshkosh, a heavy-vehicle maker and major U.S. defense contractor, are scheduled to vote on the contract on Friday afternoon.

The UAW is Oshkosh's largest union, representing a collection of Wisconsin-based workers that equals about a quarter of the company's employees worldwide.

Bargainers for both sides were still at the table as of Thursday. Insurance premiums, Oshkosh's stance on temporary workers and demands related to seniority are issues that have recently been on the table, according to UAW officials stationed at Local 578 in Northeast Wisconsin.

This negotiation has taken a relative backseat for the UAW compared with ongoing talks in Detroit, where labor deals affecting tens of thousands of domestic auto workers are being hashed out. [ID:nS1E78R0VD] However, the fragility of Oshkosh's business outlook presents a fresh challenge to the UAW's ability to negotiate favorable deals for members in the face of sustained economic uncertainty.

LOOKING FOR 'FAIR SHAKE'

Oshkosh has prospered over the life of its most recent five-year UAW deal. In fiscal 2010, the company reported nearly $10 billion in revenue and a $1.4 billion operating profit, up 216 percent and 337 percent, respectively, from 2006. As it returns to the bargaining table, its success has been referenced by workers several times in local newspaper and television interviews as a reason to expect more from Oshkosh.

"We've got to let them know that we do want a fair shake," Don Forster, a member of UAW Local 578, said in a recent interview with NBC's WGBA-TV. "I know they're making money."

Oskosh's operations in Wisconsin make vehicles sold to the U.S. military. But recent government spending cuts have clouded the view for the company's core defense business, which is operating under the weight of fewer contract prospects and increased competition.

Oshkosh stock is off more than 50 percent in 2011.

"The biggest weight on the stock is concern about the defense business," said Paul Bodnar, a senior analyst with Longbow Research in Cleveland. "Investors are wondering what will 2012 and 2013 look like."

As the company's UAW workers prepare for the Friday vote -- -- just hours before Oshkosh's 2011 fiscal year ends -- the near-term outlook has immediate implications.

"We can offer the ($2,000) lump sum payment only if the contract is ratified before midnight on September 30, before the expiration of the current contract," the company said in a recent statement.

"This lump sum payment will not be available starting October 1, because our fiscal 2012 earnings projections will not support shifting these costs to next fiscal year."

The bonus, along with the 8 percent wage increase over the next five years, will more than offset the four-fold increase in healthcare premiums, from $70 a month for a family now to $280 per month by 2016, Oshkosh spokesman John Daggett said.

"This is very competitive," Daggett said. "We think it is a generous proposal." Oshkosh recently published a chart on a website devoted to negotiations that indicates its wage proposal is far more generous than recent deals the UAW signed with an array of companies, including Harley Davidson Inc (HOG.N) and Navistar Inc (NAV.N).

If Oshkosh fails to win ratification, it has threatened to hire replacement workers.

"The UAW negotiating committee at Oshkosh Truck continues to meet with the company and is working toward an agreement that is fair and equitable for our members," Ron McInroy, director of the UAW's Region 4, said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by John D. Stoll, editing by Matthew Lewis)