Oshkosh to cut 900 jobs in defense unit

April 9 Truck and military vehicle maker Oshkosh
Corp said it will cut about 900 jobs in its defense
business due to U.S. budget cuts.
The company said it would reduce its workforce by about 200
salaried positions through July and about 700 hourly positions
starting in mid-June.
Daily production volumes are expected to decline by about 30
percent this summer, it said.
Oshkosh had said earlier that it expected domestic military
vehicle production to decline significantly this year due to the
budget cuts and a wind down in war activities.