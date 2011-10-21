Icahn interested in Navistar, Oshkosh merger-sources

Oct 21 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn wants Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) to consider merging with rival Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N), though he has not yet made a formal proposal to either company, several people familiar with the situation said.

The activist investor, who has amassed 10 percent stakes in each of the companies, is currently in discussions with Navistar about getting one or more seats on the board of the U.S. truck and engine maker, these people said.

A deal, however, is far from certain. It's not clear whether either of the companies would be open to the idea and it remains to be seen how effective Icahn would be in getting what he wants at these companies.

Icahn did not return a request for comment. Oshkosh declined to comment on relationships with Icahn and other shareholders.

A Navistar spokesperson referred to remarks its chief executive Dan Ustian made in an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday. In that interview, Ustian said Icahn "is into (Navistar) to make some money... We have to deliver to him and all our other investors." (Reporting by Soyoung Kim, John D. Stoll and Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Derek Caney)