版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 21:11 BJT

Oshkosh sees 30 pct annual profit growth over next three years

NEW YORK, Sept 14 Specialty vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp on Friday forecast up to 30 percent annual profit growth over the next three years, saying it expects to improve profit margins and raise international sales to more than a quarter of total revenue.

Oshkosh forecast 2015 profit of $4 to $4.50 a share, compared with $2.05 to $2.15 this year. Analysts expect $2.11 a share this year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐