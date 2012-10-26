Oshkosh profit rises, sales decline on defense orders

Oct 26 Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp
on Friday reported higher fourth-quarter profit and reaffirmed
its 2013 outlook and forecast that adjusted earnings would
double by fiscal 2015.
But revenue declined from a year ago, as falling defense
business sales more than offset double-digit increases in other
segments.
Oshkosh, which received an unsolicited offer from activist
investor Carl Icahn to buy all shares he doesn't already own,
said profit from continuing operations rose to $77.6 million, or
85 cents a share, from $40.3 million, or 44 cents per share a
year ago.
Excluding items, including pretax restructuring charges tied
to the exit of its Medtec ambulance business and pension-related
charges, earnings were $60.2 million, or 65 cents per share.
That was up from $45.5 million, or 50 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Net sales declined 2.3 percent to $2.06 billion.
The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company makes tactical vehicles
for the military, specialty trucks for construction and
emergency vehicles including ambulances and fire trucks.