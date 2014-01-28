Oshkosh posts high-than-expected profit, raises outlook

Jan 28 Oshkosh Corp posted
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and raised its
full-year outlook, as strong sales of its aerial access
equipment to the construction industry offset a sharp decline in
sales of tactical vehicles to the defense industry.
Oshkosh, the maker of specialty trucks and booms, reported
its fiscal first-quarter profit rose to $54.9 million, or 63
cents a share, from $46.3 million, or 51 cents a share, during
the comparable quarter last year.
Revenue fell 12.6 percent to $1.53 billion, pulled down by
fewer sales of vehicles and parts to defense customers.
But sales of higher-margin access equipment more than made
up for the decline in defense sales. Oshkosh said the increased
demand for the units that are used to hoist workers and material
into hard-to-reach places on building sites was even seen in
Europe. The company saw it as a possible sign the region may be
poised for a stronger recovery than previously expected.
Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 33 cents a share
on sales of $1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
estimates.
Oshkosh also raised its full-year earnings per share target
to a range of $3.40 to $3.65 from $3.10 to $3.40 a share.