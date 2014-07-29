Oshkosh posts lower profit and lowers outlook

BRIEF-General Moly Q1 loss per share $0.02
Well positioned with financial liquidity to fund its current business activities and working capital needs into Q2 of 2018
July 29 Oshkosh Corp on Tuesday posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its full-year earnings outlook as a continued slide in sales of defense and fire and emergency equipment offset a rebound in sales of construction equipment.
The specialty truckmaker posted a fiscal third-quarter profit of $105.1 million, or $1.22 a share, down from $148.4 million, or $1.67 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.
Sales fell 12.3 percent to $1.93 billion.
The company also cut its full-year target for earnings per share to a range of $3.40 to $3.55, down from a previous range of $3.40 and $3.65. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago)
TIMIKA, Indonesia, May 1 Thousands of workers from the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its Papua mine on Monday, a union leader said, protesting against lay offs by the miner due to a contract dispute with the government.
* Announces 2017 first quarter results and suspends quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility