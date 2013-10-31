Oshkosh profit halves as defense vehicle sales fall 46 pct

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
Oct 31 Oshkosh Corp, a maker of specialty trucks, reported a 54 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales at the company's defense business plunged due to spending cuts by the U.S. Department of Defense.
Net income attributable to Oshkosh fell to $36.3 million, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $78.9 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales at the company's defense business fell about 46 percent to $513.8 million.
Total revenue was down 15.8 percent at $1.73 billion.
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.