UPDATE 1-Truckmaker Oshkosh's profit falls as strong dollar weighs

July 30 Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp
reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt
by a strong dollar, and it cut its full-year profit forecast for
the second time in a row.
Oshkosh shares were down 13 percent in premarket trading on
Thursday.
The company said it was cutting its full-year adjusted
profit forecast to reflect lower sales in its access equipment
business, which accounts for about 58 percent of its total
revenue.
Oshkosh's access equipment business makes telehandlers,
vertical mast lifts, stock pickers, scissor lifts and towing
equipment.
"Our access equipment segment sales fell short of our
expectations for the third quarter, normally our seasonally best
quarter, due to heavy rains in May, disrupting construction
projects across the Southern U.S.," Chief Executive Charles
Szews said in a statement.
The company expects adjusted profit of $3.00 to $3.25 per
share for the full year. It had earlier forecast $3.75 to $4.00
per share.
Net income available to shareholders fell to $89.7 million,
or $1.13 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from
$104.7 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 16.6 percent to $1.61 billion, as the
strong dollar weighs on companies that have substantial
international operations.
Analysts on average expected Oshkosh to report a profit of
$1.24 per share, on revenue of $1.73 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Wednesday's close, the company's stock had fallen
19.73 percent this year, against S&P 500 Index's 2.4
percent rise.
