版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 20:18 BJT

Oshkosh raises full-year earnings outlook on strong first quarter

Jan 25 Oshkosh Corp raised its fiscal 2013 earnings outlook, powered by a strong first quarter profit, which rose on higher growth in its access equipment business.

The company, which also makes specialty trucks and truck bodies, forecast 2013 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.80 to $3.05 per share, up from its prior outlook of $2.35 to $2.60 per share.

Oshkosh reported a profit of $46.2 million, or 51 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 31. It had earned $38.9 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐