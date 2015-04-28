Truck maker Oshkosh's revenue falls 7.4 pct

April 28 Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp reported a 7.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales in its defense business.

Net income available to shareholders fell to $54.5 million, or 69 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $71.2 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $1.55 billion from $1.68 billion.

Sales in the defense business, which supplies medium and heavy tactical vehicles for the U.S. military, fell 67 percent. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)