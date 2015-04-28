UPDATE 1-Truck maker Oshkosh's revenue falls 7.4 pct

(Adds details)
April 28 Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp
reported a 7.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue as
lower spending by the U.S. government hurt sales of the
company's medium and heavy tactical vehicles.
Revenue at Oshkosh's defense business, which accounts for 10
percent of total sales, fell 67 percent in the second quarter
ended March 31.
The business also recorded an operating loss of $12 million,
compared with an operating income of $34.5 million a year
earlier.
The company's access equipment business, which makes boom
lifts, trailers, towing and recovery equipment, fared better.
Revenue in the business rose 13.4 percent, accounting for
nearly 63 percent of total revenue.
Oshkosh said total quarterly revenue fell to $1.55 billion
from $1.68 billion, hurt also by a strong dollar.
The dollar had surged about 9 percent from January to
March against a basket of major currencies.
Total revenue fell nearly 6 percent on a constant currency
basis, the company said. Oshkosh's exports accounted for 23
percent of total sales in 2014.
Net income available to Oshkosh's shareholders fell to $54.5
million, or 69 cents per share, in the second quarter ended
March 31, from $71.2 million, or 83 cents per share, a year
earlier.
