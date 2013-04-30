版本:
Oshkosh reports higher Q2 profit, raises forecast

CHICAGO, April 30 Oshkosh Corp on Tuesday reported higher quarterly profit, citing strong sales of its aerial work platforms, telehandlers and concrete placement trucks used by builders.

The maker of specialty trucks and construction equipment earned $85.4 million, or 96 cents a diluted share, in its fiscal second quarter, up from $42.8 million, or 47 cents a share, during the comparable quarter last year.

Sales fell 3.8 percent to $1.98 billion, largely reflecting a drop-off in sales of its tactical vehicles to the military.

Oshkosh raised its full-year profit forecast to a range of $2.90 to $3.15 a share from a previous estimate of $2.80 to $3.05 a share.
