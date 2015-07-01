Cost of China scandal for OSI nearing $1 bln - Xinhua

SHANGHAI, July 1 U.S.-based meat supplier OSI
Group has lost around six billion yuan ($967.6
million) since a food safety scandal in China last summer, a
senior China-based executive for the firm told the official
Xinhua news agency.
The report, published late on Tuesday, underlines how severe
the impact of food safety scares can be in China, which has seen
a series of stomach churning scandals from decades old meat to
milk tainted with industrial chemical melamine which led to the
deaths of at least six infants.
OSI Group said in January it had lost "hundreds of millions
of dollars" in lost revenue in China since an undercover local
media report alleged to show workers at its Shanghai Husi Food
Co Ltd plant using out-of-date meat and doctoring production
dates.
Operations at Shanghai Husi, which supplied meat to
McDonald's Corp and Yum Brands Inc, were
suspended following the reports. Local authorities launched an
investigation into the matter and OSI's chief executive said he
was appalled over misteps at the plant.
OSI China's vice president Lü Yong told Xinhua on Tuesday
the firm had suffered the near $1 billion loss since the scandal
last July and that many factories were still suspended
"However, our faith in the Chinese market has not changed.
We will not give up on the Chinese market nor will we withdraw
from it," he said at another OSI plant in central Henan
province.
"We have invested more than $500 million in China in recent
five years, and we believe we can overcome the difficulties."
U.S. and China-based spokespeople for OSI declined to
confirm or deny the 6 billion yuan figure. "Although losses have
been considerable due to the event, we do not have a 'running
total' that can be confirmed," U.S.-based spokeswoman Alison
Kovaleski said in an email sent to Reuters.
OSI is working with Chinese authorities, who are yet to
publish the final report on the matter.
In January, OSI Group criticized the handling of the
investigation into Shanghai Husi by a food regulator, a rare act
in China where firms are usually careful not to openly challenge
the authorities.
($1 = 6.2009 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)