China court fines food supplier OSI 2.4 mln yuan in food safety trial

SHANGHAI Feb 1 A Chinese court has fined two
Chinese units of U.S. food supplier OSI Group 2.4
million yuan ($364,875) and sentenced one executive to prison
for producing and selling inferior products, a Shanghai court
said on its official Weibo microblog on Monday.
The verdict from the Shanghai Jiading People's Court marks
the end of a long-running investigation into the U.S. food
supplier after a food safety scandal in July 2014 that dragged
in fast-food giants McDonald's Corp and Yum Brands Inc
.
($1 = 6.5776 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)