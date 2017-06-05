版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 5日 星期一 18:12 BJT

Osisko Gold to buy precious metals portfolio for C$1.13 bln

June 5 Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said on Monday it agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million).

Osisko will pay Orion C$675 million in cash and the remaining C$450 million in Osisko shares, the company said.

($1 = C$1.35) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
