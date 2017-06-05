UPDATE 2-Canada's Osisko enters mining finance big leagues with Orion buy

(Rewrites after share price jump, adds context)
By Nicole Mordant
June 5 Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
said on Monday it had agreed to buy a precious metals
portfolio from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group
for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million), sending its shares up 10
percent.
The transaction is "transformative" for Quebec-based Osisko
as it increases its portfolio of producing diamond, gold and
silver assets to 16 from five, Eight Capital analyst Josh
Wolfson said in a note to clients.
Osisko will pay Orion C$675 million in cash and the
remaining C$450 million in Osisko shares for the assets.
Quebec's Caisse de dépôt et placement pension fund and the Fonds
de solidarité FTQ will fund nearly 41 percent, or C$275 million,
of the cash portion by taking up shares in Osisko in a private
placement.
The transaction price, which was higher than the market had
originally expected, shows the stiff competition for so-called
royalty and streaming deals at a time when higher metals prices
have increased miners' traditional funding options such as debt
and equity, so reducing their need for alternative finance.
Streaming, royalties and offtakes are types of alternative
finance for the mining sector and generally involve an upfront
payment to a miner, which then repays it by supplying metal at a
later date.
Competition for deals has also increased as new groups,
including pension funds, have entered the sector. The sector's
biggest companies are Canada's Wheaton Precious Metals
and Franco-Nevada Corp.
Reuters reported in January that Orion was in talks to
either sell or publicly list the portfolio. Sources had pegged
the sale price at up to $1 billion.
The portfolio consists of 74 royalties, streams and precious
metals offtakes and will result in Osisko holding a total of 131
royalties and streams, the company said.
As a part of the deal, Osisko will be entitled to some
production from the Renard diamond mine in Quebec, Brucejack
gold and silver mine in British Columbia and the Mantos Blancos
copper mine in Chile.
Shares in Osisko, which began business in 2014 and whose key
asset was a royalty on the Canadian Malartic Mine in Quebec,
were C$1.43 higher at C$15.83 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in
late morning trading.
Maxit Capital LP, BMO Capital Markets, National Bank
Financial and PricewaterhouseCoopers were Osisko's financial
advisers.
Orion's financial advisers were CIBC World Markets Inc and
Haywood Securities Inc.
($1 = C$1.35)
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Grant McCool)