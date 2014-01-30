版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 22:34 BJT

Goldcorp secures Canadian antitrust approval on Osisko bid

TORONTO, Jan 30 Goldcorp Inc said that
Canada's antitrust watchdog has indicated it does not intend to
challenge the gold miner's move to acquire its smaller rival
Osisko Mining Corp.
    Vancouver-based Goldcorp said on Thursday it has obtained an
advance ruling certificate from the Competition Bureau, removing
one of the hurdles it faces in its C$2.6 billion ($2.3 billion)
hostile bid for Osisko. 
    Montreal-based Osisko said on Wednesday it has sued Goldcorp
in an attempt to foil the miner's hostile bid, alleging that its
suitor misused confidential information. 
    Goldcorp, on Thursday, denied the allegations made by Osisko
and said it will take all necessary steps to vigorously defend
its position.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐