Miner Osisko says Quebec court to hear suit against Goldcorp

Feb 4 Osisko Mining Corp said on
Tuesday a Quebec court has scheduled a hearing in early March to
decide if its complaints against Goldcorp Inc, which has
made a C$2.6 billion ($2.35 billion) hostile bid for Osisko,
have merit.
Osisko said last week it had sued Goldcorp in an attempt to
foil the gold miner's bid, alleging that its suitor misused
confidential information. Osisko has already
advised its shareholders to reject the bid.
The hearing in the Quebec Superior Court has been set for
March 3-5.
A Goldcorp spokeswoman said Goldcorp's bid, which is
scheduled to expire on Feb. 19, would need to be extended.
Osisko said Goldcorp had undertaken not to take up and pay
for Osisko shares tendered to the bid until the court's judgment
was released.
Goldcorp has also undertaken not to challenge Osisko's
shareholder rights, or "poison pill", plan until March 6, Osisko
said.
Lawsuits are fairly common defensive measure used by
companies facing hostile bids.