Osisko updates mine plan, builds case for standalone entity

TORONTO, March 20 Osisko Mining Corp on
Thursday released an updated mine plan for its flagship Canadian
Malartic gold mine in Quebec and the miner stressed that the
C$2.9 billion ($2.6 billion) hostile bid from larger rival
Goldcorp significantly undervalues its asset base.
Montreal, Quebec-based Osisko's new mine plan envisages an
increase in gold output along with a sharp drop in production
costs on the back of improved ore grades and a weaker Canadian
dollar.
The improved mine economics, coupled with the recent rally
in the price of gold, highlight how Goldcorp's bid undervalues
the company, said Osisko's chief executive officer, Sean Roosen.
"The fundamental problem we have here is that the value gap
is far too large. We had a damaged gold space coming out of
2014. Goldcorp, to their credit, tried to take advantage of
that, but we are now in March and it is a different gold market
and our shareholders are in a different state of mind," said
Roosen in an interview with Reuters.
Goldcorp launched the unsolicited cash-and-stock bid in
January to win control of Osisko's Malartic gold mine. Based on
Goldcorp's latest closing price, the bid currently values Osisko
at C$6.63 a share. Osisko's Toronto-listed stock closed Thursday
at C$7.59 a share, indicating that investors expect a sweetened
bid to emerge.
Shares in both Osisko and Goldcorp have risen significantly
since January, along with the price of gold. Although the price
of spot gold has pared gains this week after touching a
six-month high of more than $1,390 an ounce, it continues to
trade at around the $1,333 an ounce level, well above where it
was at the beginning of the year.
"Our shareholders are telling me that they're more bullish
than they were in January and they're standing in with us," said
Roosen, adding that he is confident that Goldcorp's current bid
will fail to win over the majority of Osisko's shareholders.
Roosen said a stronger bullion price has also boosted the
level of interest in the company from potential rival suitors.
"As the gold price has strengthened and people have gotten
healthier there are more and more interesting players that have
shown up," he said. "I can't give any details on it, but I can
say the process has increased in size, not decreased."
Roosen, who also addressed shareholders and analysts at an
investor presentation in Toronto, stressed that he sees
investors standing to benefit the most if Osisko remains an
independent, standalone entity.
"My message to shareholders is you do not need a transaction
right now. This mine's running fine and it's going to outperform
on every metric," he said.
($1 = 1.1179 Canadian dollars)
