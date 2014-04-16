Goldcorp launches campaign to take over Osisko board

April 16 Goldcorp Inc said on Wednesday it is nominating 11 candidates, including its chief executive, for election to the board of takeover target Osisko Mining Corp at Osisko's May 20 annual meeting.

All but one of the nominees are Goldcorp directors or officers. The other nominee, Clement Pelletier, has been nominated to join Goldcorp's board at its own upcoming annual meeting.

Goldcorp raised its hostile takeover offer for Osisko last week. (Reporting by Allison Martell)