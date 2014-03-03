Osisko settles lawsuit with Goldcorp, will allow due diligence

March 3 Osisko Mining Corp said it
agreed to settle its lawsuit against Goldcorp Inc and
would allow Goldcorp to conduct due diligence related to the
larger miner's hostile C$2.6 billion ($2.35 billion) bid for
Osisko.
Montreal-based Osisko's lawsuit filed in January alleged
that Goldcorp "misused confidential information" and acted
against confidentiality agreement terms.
Osisko said on Monday that Goldcorp had agreed to not take
up and pay - before April 15 - for any shares tendered under its
hostile bid.
In return, Osisko will waive the application of its
shareholder rights plan for a limited period.
Goldcorp had in February undertaken not to challenge
Osisko's shareholder rights, or "poison pill", plan until March
6.
Goldcorp launched an unsolicited cash-and-stock bid in
January to buy Osisko in a move to gain control of the smaller
rival's Malartic gold mine in Quebec.