UPDATE 1-Goldcorp raises buyout offer for Osisko, trumps Yamana bid

April 10 Goldcorp Inc , the world's second-biggest gold miner by market value, raised its offer to buy fellow Canadian miner Osisko Mining Corp to about C$3.6 billion ($3.3 billion), trumping a bid from Yamana Gold Inc.

Goldcorp raised its hostile offer to C$7.65 per share from C$5.95 as it looks to take control of Osisko's Canadian Malartic gold mine in Quebec.

Osisko earlier this month unveiled a complex "white knight" bid by Canadian miner Yamana Gold for 50 percent of its assets, valuing Osisko at about C$3.3 billion, or C$7.60 per share.

Goldcorp's raised offer comes two days after Osisko Chief Executive Sean Roosen told Reuters that it would be tough for Goldcorp to trump Yamana Gold's offer.

Goldcorp said on Thursday it would offer 0.17 of a Goldcorp share and C$2.92 in cash for each Osisko share. The offer represents a premium of 1.3 percent to Osisko's closing price of C$7.55 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"Osisko shareholders will retain continued exposure to a consolidated and unencumbered interest in the Canadian Malartic gold mine and will participate in Goldcorp's growing portfolio of world-class assets," Goldcorp Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes said.

