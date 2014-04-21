Goldcorp bows out of bidding war for rival Canadian miner Osisko

TORONTO, April 21 Goldcorp Inc said on
Monday it is walking away from a hostile bid to acquire Osisko
Mining Corp, which last week reached a C$3.9 billion
($3.54 billion) deal to sell most of its assets to Yamana Gold
Inc and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.
Vancouver-based Goldcorp said in a brief statement it would
not raise its bid for Montreal-based Osisko and would let the
offer expire on April 22.
"We stated from the beginning of this process that we would
remain disciplined with respect to our offer to acquire Osisko,
and our decision not to amend the offer is consistent with that
commitment," Goldcorp Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes said in the
statement.
($1 = 1.1018 Canadian Dollars)
