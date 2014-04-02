Osisko enters deal with Yamana to foil hostile Goldcorp bid

TORONTO, April 2 Yamana Gold Inc will
buy a 50-percent stake in Osisko Mining Corp's mining and
exploration assets for C$930 million ($843 million) in a move to
block a hostile bid from larger rival Goldcorp Inc,
Osisko said in a statement.
Yamana will pay C$441.5 million in cash and the rest in the
form of its common shares, and the company will be an equal
partner in all of Osisko's mining and exploration assets.
Osisko will continue to operate its flagship Canadian
Malartic Mine and all other projects under the guidance of a
joint operating committee, and will also maintain its head
office in Montreal, the company said on Wednesday.
($1 = 1.1029 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernadette Baum)