UPDATE 1-Osisko says Malartic mill back to full operation

BRIEF-Goodfellow announces CFO change
* Pierre Lemoine is no longer employed by company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Osisko Mining Corp said its Canadian Malartic mill returned to full operation after fire disrupted the gold-processing facility and expects minimal impact on production during final repairs.
The company said in early May a fire had disrupted operations at its mill in the province of Quebec and estimated it would take two to three weeks to get the gold-processing facility up and running again.
Equipment and building damage from the fire is estimated to be between $6 million and $8 million, the company said in a statement.
Osisko said permanent repairs of the damage will continue over the next three to four months.
Osisko's shares were down 2 percent at C$6.89 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
March 3 Investment manager Orbis Investment Management Ltd on Friday disclosed a stake of about 2.8 percent in U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc, and said it intends to support hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in its proxy battle against the company.
* Starbucks will issue its first yen-denominated bonds by the end of the month, possibly raising over 50 billion yen ($436 million) - Nikkei