Osisko Mining posts profit on higher production

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
Aug 9 Canada's Osisko Mining Corp reported a second-quarter profit on higher production at its flagship mine.
Canadian Malartic, Osisko's only operating mine, produced 92,003 ounces of gold in the second quarter, up from 27,101, a year earlier.
Production had been disrupted by a fire at its mill in May.
The company reported a net profit of C$13.3 million, or 3 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of C$23.8 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Montreal-based company's revenue rose to C$157.1 million from C$12.4 million a year earlier.
Osisko shares closed at C$9.88 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
