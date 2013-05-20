REFILE-U.S. homeland security notice weighs on OSI Systems' new contracts

May 20 OSI Systems Inc said the U.S.
Department of Homeland Security has issued it a "proposed
debarment notice" related to privacy concerns over its full-body
passenger scanners used in airports, limiting the company's
ability to sign new federal government contracts until the issue
is resolved.
OSI Systems shares fell as much as 17 percent on the Nasdaq
on Monday. They were down about 9 percent at $60.40 in the
afternoon.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
cancelled its contract with OSI in January for its scanners
using an X-ray technology called backscatter that displays naked
images of passengers to security officers.
A TSA spokesman said in January the agency was in the
process of removing all backscatter units from airports,
replacing them with L-3 Communications Holdings scanners
which only creates a generic outline of passengers' bodies.
The agency gave OSI's Rapiscan unit until June 2013 to come
up with a software upgrade to prevent the scanner from
projecting the naked images but said it was unlikely that the
company would meet that deadline.
Rapiscan received a show-cause letter from TSA in November
alleging that it did not disclose privacy-related issues in a
timely or complete manner.
"Although we have not yet received the actual notice, it
would be the first written correspondence from DHS regarding the
show cause letter," OSI Systems Chief Executive Deepak Chopra
said on Monday.