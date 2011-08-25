UPDATE 1-OSI Systems Q4 profit tops est, sees strong 2012

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
* Q4 adj EPS $0.66 vs est $0.65
* Q4 rev up 11 pct
* Sees 2012 rev $722-$740 mln vs est $713.1 mln
* Shares rise 3 pct pre market (Follows alerts)
Aug 25 Electronic components maker OSI Systems Inc posted a market-beating quarterly profit, helped by strong sales at its healthcare unit, and forecast 2012 revenue above analysts' expectations on strong backlog growth.
The company forecast 2012 earnings of $2.21-$2.32 a share, excluding items, on revenue of $722-$740 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.24, on revenue of $713.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
OSI Systems reported backlog of $304 million as of June 30, up 27 percent from the prior year.
For the fourth quarter, the company earned $12 million, or 61 cents a share, compared with $8 million, or 42 cents a share a year ago. Excluding items, it earned 66 cents a share.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $183.4 million. Healthcare revenue rose 10 percent to $56.6 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 65 cents a share, on revenue of $188.1 million.
The company's shares were trading were up 3 percent before the bell on Thursday. They closed at $36.25 Wednesday on Nasdaq.
