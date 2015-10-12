CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ospraie, others fund new metals trading firm with ex-Noble team

(In last paragraph corrects that the business was sold to
Marubeni for $5.7 billion, not $2.7 billion)
By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK Oct 11 Dwight Anderson's Ospraie
Management and a group of private investors have set up a base
metals trading house to be run by former Noble Group Ltd
traders, a news release said on Sunday.
The new company, Concord Resources Ltd, is the latest to
launch as bigger rivals struggle.
The company will be run by Mark Hansen, who had been head of
global metals trading at Noble. It will have offices in London,
New York and Hong Kong.
David Freeland and Scott Evans, who left the Asian
commodities merchant last week, and Paul Chen will be the senior
traders, said the statement from Concord Resources.
Anderson will serve as the new company's chairman, the
statement said.
The other lead investor is private Swiss-based precious
metals firm MKS PAMP Group. The statement did not identify the
other founding shareholders. A spokesman declined to comment on
the size of the investment.
For hedge fund manager Anderson - known for taking big risks
in the commodities sector and whose Ospraie hedge fund was one
of the most high-profile victims of the 2008 commodities
collapse - the investment marks a return of sorts to commodities
trading.
In 2008, he led a deal to buy ConAgra's U.S. grains trading
division - renamed Gavilon - for about $2.8 billion, including
debt, in early 2008. The business was sold to Japanese trading
house Marubeni Corp two years ago for $5.7 billion.
