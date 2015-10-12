UPDATE 2-Ospraie, others fund new metals trading firm with ex-Noble team

(Adds context and details)
By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK Oct 11 Dwight Anderson's Ospraie
Management and private investors have set up a base metals
trading house to be run by former Noble Group Ltd
traders, the latest new commodities venture to launch as big
rivals struggle.
The company, called Concord Resources Ltd, said in a
statement on Sunday it will be run by Mark Hansen, who left as
Noble's head of global metals trading last week as the Asian
commodities merchant scales back its metals business.
Hansen will be joined by three of his former copper and zinc
traders who were part of a wave of high-profile exits last week.
Scott Evans in New York will be in charge of the Americas,
while David Freeland in London will run Europe, Middle East and
Africa (EMEA). Jeff Romanek will work in New York, a source
familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Paul Chen in Hong Kong will be in charge of Asian business.
Anderson will serve as the new company's chairman, the
statement said.
Concord is the latest new entrant in the competitive
business of trading base metals, as veteran traders spy
opportunities to pick up business as established players like
Glencore Ltd and Noble focus on cost-cutting amid weak
commodities prices.
Conditions are tough with spot activity low amid concerns
about waning demand from China, the world's top consumer.
The other lead investor in Concord is private Swiss-based
precious metals firm MKS PAMP Group. The statement did not
identify the other founding shareholders. A spokesman declined
to comment on the size of the investment.
For hedge fund manager Anderson - known for taking big risks
in the commodities sector and whose Ospraie hedge fund was one
of the most high-profile victims of the 2008 commodities
collapse - the investment marks a return of sorts to commodities
trading.
In 2008, he led a deal to buy ConAgra's U.S. grains trading
division - renamed Gavilon - for about $2.8 billion, including
debt, in early 2008. The business was sold to Japanese trading
house Marubeni Corp two years ago for $5.7 billion.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Phil Berlowitz)