Ospraie, MKS PAMP set up metals trading firm with ex-Noble team

NEW YORK Oct 11 Dwight Anderson's Ospraie Management and private Swiss-based precious metals firm MKS PAMP Group have set up a base metals trading house to be run by a team of former Noble Group Ltd traders, a statement said on Sunday.
The company, called Concord Resources Ltd, will be run by Mark Hansen, who had been head of global metals trading at Noble.
David Freeland and Scott Evans, who left the Asian commodities merchant last week, and Paul Chen will be the senior traders, said the statement from Concord Resources.
Anderson will serve as the new company's chairman, the statement said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai