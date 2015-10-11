Ospraie, MKS PAMP set up metals trading firm with ex-Noble team

NEW YORK Oct 11 Dwight Anderson's Ospraie Management and private Swiss-based precious metals firm MKS PAMP Group have set up a base metals trading house to be run by a team of former Noble Group Ltd traders, a statement said on Sunday.

The company, called Concord Resources Ltd, will be run by Mark Hansen, who had been head of global metals trading at Noble.

David Freeland and Scott Evans, who left the Asian commodities merchant last week, and Paul Chen will be the senior traders, said the statement from Concord Resources.

Anderson will serve as the new company's chairman, the statement said.