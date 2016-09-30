版本:
Germany says watching Chinese takeover interest closely

BERLIN, Sept 30 The German government is carefully watching the interest of Chinese businesses in taking over companies in Germany, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on a report in German business daily Handelsblatt that potential buyers of shares in lighting group Osram had been in contact with Siemens , which holds a stake in Osram.

But she added: "We are carefully watching the overall situation, especially concerning takeovers from China." (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Michael Nienaber)

