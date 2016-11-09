Osram says confident German government will approve Lamps sale

MUNICH, Germany Nov 9 German lighting group
Osram is confident the German government will approve
the planned sale of its traditional Lamps unit to a consortium
of Chinese buyers, Chief Executive Olaf Berlien told a news
conference on Wednesday.
Finance Chief Ingo Bank earlier told journalists that Osram
was not aware of any investigation of the deal by the Committee
on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which this
year blocked Dutch rival Philips' planned sale of its
LED components business, Lumileds, to Asian buyers.
(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing
by Maria Sheahan)