Osram plans to finish LSS turnaround, then may consider options

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
FRANKFURT May 3 German lighting group Osram wants to finish restructuring its LSS lighting-services unit before considering further options for the business, its chief executive told analysts on Wednesday.
"I think we create more value if we lead the turnaround and then we are thinking about the strategic options," Olaf Berlien said when asked on a call whether Osram was the right owner for the business.
LSS has a target to reach 8 percent profitability but may only achieve breakeven next year instead of this fiscal year to end-September as planned, due to weakness in the United States, executives said earlier. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.