Osram says too early to decide on phase two of Malaysia chip plant

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
FRANKFURT Feb 8 German lighting group Osram cannot yet make a decision about a second phase of investment and capacity expansion at its new LED chip plant in Kulim, Malaysia, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Osram plans to have invested 370 million euros ($394 million) by the time the factory goes into production at the end of this year. It will make light-emitting diode (LED) chips for the general lighting market, including buildings and streets.
"We have a good market today but the decision is too early," Olaf Berlien told analysts on a conference call.
Chief Financial Officer Ingo Bank said Osram's book-to-bill ratio was above 1 in optical semiconductors, to which the Malaysian plant belongs. ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.