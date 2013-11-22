版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 17:32 BJT

RESEARCH ALERT-Osram Licht: UBS raises target price

Nov 22 Osram Licht AG : * UBS raises target price to 50 euros from 42 euros; rating buy For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
