CORRECTED - US FDA advisers consider time limit for bone drugs

(Corrects spelling of Kohles in final paragraph)
By Alina Selyukh
ADELPHI, Md., Sept 9 U.S. health advisers are
considering a time limit for taking a class of drugs used by
millions of women to prevent bone fractures, due to concerns
over unusual fractures linked to the medicines and possible
higher cancer rates.
Two U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panels were
jointly meeting on Friday over whether to recommend a "drug
holiday" or otherwise clarify how long people should take a
class of osteoporosis drugs known as bisphosphonates.
These drugs include Merck & Co's (MRK.N) Fosamax, Warner
Chilcott's WCRX.O Actonel, Roche's ROG.VX Boniva and
Novartis' NOVN.VX (NVS.N) Reclast.
Widely taken by women after menopause to prevent
osteoporosis, drugmakers told the advisers that a sweeping
imposition of an interruption in treatment may leave patients
vulnerable to more fractures.
FDA staff said rare femur fractures appear to be associated
with use of the drugs, and the risk of jaw bone death may
increase the longer people take them orally. But they said the
evidence for an increased cancer risk was inconsistent.
No advantage exists in staying on the drug beyond five
years, FDA researchers said.
"In light of the risk-benefit challenges, the available
data suggest that therapy can be safely discontinued without
the loss of efficacy," said Dr. Marcea Whitaker, an FDA medical
officer from the reproductive and urologic drugs division.
"However, additional data are needed to further define an
appropriate duration of drug cessation."
Some 4.5 million Americans over the age of 55 filled
prescriptions for bisphosphonates in 2009. The medicines are
commonly taken for osteoporosis, a progressive bone-thinning
condition that typically causes bone fractures in the hip,
wrist or spine.
Boniva is available as either an injection or a tablet,
Reclast is an injection, and the other drugs are taken orally.
Since Merck's Fosamax became the first bisphosphonate to
get approval for osteoporosis in 1995, the labels for the drugs
of this class have undergone multiple reviews and changes.
In 2005, a warning of higher risk of osteonecrosis of the
jaw was added to labels, and in 2009, a caution about adverse
gastrointestinal reactions. Earlier this year, the labels added
a warning of atypical femur fractures and Reclast's label was
changed to highlight a higher risk of kidney failure.
Just last month, a federal judge threw out part of a
bellwether lawsuit against Merck, but said the plaintiff could
pursue her claim that Merck's Fosamax had a design defect and
caused her jawbone tissue to die.
Still, bisphosphonates remain a widely-used treatment
option for women facing a risk of bone fractures.
"I have to tell my patients that we have no magic bullet,
that our drugs decrease the risk of fracture but we have
nothing that eliminates fracture," said Dr. Robert Adler, an
invited speaker at the advisory meeting and endocrinology
professor at the Virginia Commonwealth University.
"Despite rare side effects, those patients who take
bisphosphonates have fewer fractures and lower mortality, and
these findings need to be shared with our patients," he said.
Makers of the drugs emphasized that studies have not
directly linked or explained the connection between their
medicines and adverse side effects. They voiced concerns about
the lack of data on what happens to patients who go off
treatment and suggested "drug holiday" decisions are best done
for each patient individually.
"A drug holiday may be appropriate for some patients, but
that decision should be based on an individual risk-benefit
basis, and a physician is in the best position to make that
decision overall," said Joseph Kohles, international medical
leader for Boniva at Roche.
