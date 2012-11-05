Osum Oil Sands names ex-Suncor CEO George as chairman

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 5 Rick George, the recently retired chief executive of Suncor Energy Inc, has signed on as chairman of Osum Oil Sands Corp, a small, privately held company developing leases in the Cold Lake and Saleski regions of Alberta, Osum said on Monday.

George replaces Richard Todd, who was CEO and chairman of Osum through its start-up in 2006 until 2010 and has been a director since then.

Colorado-born George led Suncor for 21 years before retiring early this year. He oversaw Suncor as it became a dominant force in Canadian oil sands production and, with the 2009 takeover of Petro-Canada, the country's largest oil company.

He recently published the book "Sunrise", a mix of recollections of his tenure at Suncor, management philosophy and defenses of the oil and tar sands industries, which have come under increasing opposition from environmentalists, native groups and politicians of various stripes.

George is also on the boards of Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Royal Bank of Canada.

In September, Osum won regulatory approval for the first phases of its 45,000 barrels a day Taiga project, with first production targeted for 2016.