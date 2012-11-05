Osum Oil Sands names ex-Suncor CEO George as chairman

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 5 Rick George, the
recently retired chief executive of Suncor Energy Inc,
has signed on as chairman of Osum Oil Sands Corp, a small,
privately held company developing leases in the Cold Lake and
Saleski regions of Alberta, Osum said on Monday.
George replaces Richard Todd, who was CEO and chairman of
Osum through its start-up in 2006 until 2010 and has been a
director since then.
Colorado-born George led Suncor for 21 years before retiring
early this year. He oversaw Suncor as it became a dominant force
in Canadian oil sands production and, with the 2009 takeover of
Petro-Canada, the country's largest oil company.
He recently published the book "Sunrise", a mix of
recollections of his tenure at Suncor, management philosophy and
defenses of the oil and tar sands industries, which have come
under increasing opposition from environmentalists, native
groups and politicians of various stripes.
George is also on the boards of Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and Royal Bank of Canada.
In September, Osum won regulatory approval for the first
phases of its 45,000 barrels a day Taiga project, with first
production targeted for 2016.