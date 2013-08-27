Batista to inject capital into OSX with proceeds from share sale

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
SAO PAULO Aug 27 Embattled Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista plans to inject as much as $50 million into shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA with the proceeds from the sale of part of his holdings in the company, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The company's board exercised a so-called put option by which Batista was forced to inject fresh capital into OSX, the filing said. Batista, whose fortune has decreased by over $25 billion over the past 1-1/2 years amidst a crisis of confidence in his Grupo EBX conglomerate of energy, logistics and mining companies, will sell the equivalent of $50 million of his shares in OSX to pay for the capital injection.
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.