Brazil shipbuilder OSX gets $850 million loan

BRIEF-Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction
* Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction
* OSX will use funds to finance offshore oil platform
* Brazil spurring shipbuilding as oil business booms
Oct 26 Brazilian shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA (OSXB3.SA), run by billionaire industrialist Eike Batista, said on Wednesday it received $850 million in financing to build an offshore platform for oil production.
The company acquired the financing through a syndicate of banks led by ING Groep NV ING.AS, Itau-BBA (ITUB4.SA) and Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC).
OSX will build the platform, known as an FPSO, to have thecapacity to produce 100,00 barrels per day of oil and storage capacity for 1.3 million barrels.
The platform will be leased to OGX (OGXP3.SA), an oil and gas company also controlled by Batista that plans to begin producing oil from blocks off Brazil's coast late this year.
Brazil is spurring shipyard projects to ensure the country's energy boom creates jobs for Brazilians and strengthens domestic industries.
Critics say it could raise costs and slow development of the country's vast offshore reserves. (Reporting by Diogo Ferreira Gomes; writing by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Andre Grenon)
* Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction
* ProMIS Neurosciences Inc says it is offering, on a private placement basis, up to 14 million units at price of CDN$0.145 per unit
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of nxp