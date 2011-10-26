Brazil shipbuilder OSX gets $850 million loan

* OSX will use funds to finance offshore oil platform

* Brazil spurring shipbuilding as oil business booms

Oct 26 Brazilian shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA (OSXB3.SA), run by billionaire industrialist Eike Batista, said on Wednesday it received $850 million in financing to build an offshore platform for oil production.

The company acquired the financing through a syndicate of banks led by ING Groep NV ING.AS, Itau-BBA (ITUB4.SA) and Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC).

OSX will build the platform, known as an FPSO, to have thecapacity to produce 100,00 barrels per day of oil and storage capacity for 1.3 million barrels.

The platform will be leased to OGX (OGXP3.SA), an oil and gas company also controlled by Batista that plans to begin producing oil from blocks off Brazil's coast late this year.

Brazil is spurring shipyard projects to ensure the country's energy boom creates jobs for Brazilians and strengthens domestic industries.

Critics say it could raise costs and slow development of the country's vast offshore reserves. (Reporting by Diogo Ferreira Gomes; writing by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Andre Grenon)