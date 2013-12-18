Brazil OSX says output at Tubarao Martelo pays platform day rate

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 18 The chief executive of Brazilian shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA said on Wednesday that production at the offshore Tubarão Martelo field is sufficient to pay the day rate for its OSX-3 production platform.

Eucherio Rodrigues, the chief executive, was speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro.

The Tubarão Martelo field is operated by Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, the oil company formerly known as OGX. Both companies are part of the logistics and energy group started by former Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista.