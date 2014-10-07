COLUMN-Allergan's latest tactic to fend off Pershing: Frankel

(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Is there any Allergan shareholder who
isn't aware that William Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square
Capital, and the Canadian pharmaceutical company Valeant slipped
through a loophole in the securities laws when they teamed up on
a hostile bid for the Botox maker?
Or that Allergan believes the loophole is actually a
violation of the law and Pershing is engaged in insider trading?
If so, I'd like to know the name of the remote Pacific atoll
where you've apparently been luxuriating without the Internet,
newspapers and television for the past few months.
This cleverly lawyered deal has been chronicled (including
by me) with the sort of play-by-play analysis that's usually
reserved for NFL playoff games or middle-school romances.
Yet according to Allergan's new bid for a preliminary
injunction, filed Monday night in federal court in Santa Ana,
California, Allergan shareholders have been operating at a
critical disadvantage: They haven't fully understood the risk
that Pershing and Valeant were breaking the law.
Allergan's lawyers at Latham & Watkins and Wachtell, Lipton,
Rosen & Katz argue not only that Pershing shouldn't be permitted
to vote its nearly 10 percent stake when Allergan shareholders
convene on Dec. 18 to consider the ouster of six Allergan board
members, but also that Pershing should also be enjoined from
voting the proxies it collects in the formal proxy fight the
hedge fund launched on Sept. 29.
Shareholders, according to Allergan, can't make a
well-reasoned decision about replacing directors until Pershing
discloses its supposed insider trading.
"A preliminary injunction against voting proxies until
supplemental disclosures have been made is the only means of
avoiding an uninformed shareholder vote," Allergan said in the
brief filed Monday.
This is an interesting new tactic by Allergan.
Some of the company's large shareholders have emerged
publicly in the past couple of weeks to question the board's
response to the Valeant takeover threat.
Those statements doesn't necessarily mean that they or any
other shareholders have tendered (or plan to tender) proxies to
Pershing, although it's also worth pointing out that more than
30 percent of Allergan's shareholders joined Pershing's demand
that the Allergan board convene a special meeting to vote on
replacing directors.
With this new injunction motion, Allergan is trying to
neutralize whatever outside support Pershing has already
amassed.
'NO SUCH THING AS CO-BIDDERS'
U.S. District Judge David Carter is holding a hearing on the
Allergan injunction at the end of October. If Allergan obtains
the injunction it's asking for, Pershing will have only six or
seven weeks to relaunch its proxy campaign - with "corrective
disclosures" about its alleged insider trading - in advance of
the special shareholder meeting. And meanwhile, Allergan's own
proxy statement went out Tuesday.
Will Allergan win the preliminary injunctions it wants? You
probably wouldn't change your bet on the answer to that question
based on the public version of the company's new brief.
The fact section of the brief is heavily redacted, so it's
impossible to know whether Allergan has uncovered new evidence
to back its contention that Pershing is an inside trader, not a
joint bidder. The unredacted facts, Allergan alleges, aren't
anything anyone hasn't already heard.
The company has refined its legal arguments, though. You'll
recall that Allergan's accusations of insider trading stem from
the Williams Act, which prohibits anyone except an acquirer from
trading on material non-public knowledge that the acquirer has
taken "a substantial step" toward launching a tender offer.
Pershing and Valeant said they'd worked around both prongs
of the prohibition by making a joint offer for Allergan and by
acquiring shares of Allergan before beginning to plan a tender
offer.
Allergan's new brief argues that for the purposes of insider
trading, there is no such thing as co-bidders. The only
reference to co-bidders in the securities laws, according to
Allergan, is in disclosure provisions intended to prevent two or
more buyers from secretly working together to amass a stake in a
public company.
The insider trading provisions, by contrast, hold that only
an "offering person" - in the singular - is permitted to buy
shares in advance of a tender offer.
According to Allergan, there's no room in the statutory
language or the legislative history of the insider trading
provision for more than one acquirer.
Pershing, it says, is more like the financier of Valeant's
bid than a co-bidder - and bankers aren't permitted to trade
based on inside information.
"If one of the banks that is financing Valeant's hostile bid
had, at Valeant's urging, purchased a substantial block of
Allergan's shares in the weeks before the bid was announced and
agreed to accept the inevitable post-announcement stock price
appreciation in lieu of standard financing fees," Allergan said,
"there would be no question that Valeant and the bank had
engaged in insider trading. This case is no different."
Allergan also argues that as soon as Valeant began plotting
a hostile bid for Allergan, hiring lawyers and consultants and
discussing financing with Pershing, it was taking "substantial
steps" toward about a tender offer.
Enforcement actions by the Securities and Exchange
Commission, Allergan said, have established a quick trigger for
the ban on trading in advance of a tender offer. According to
Allergan, the prohibition was activated before Pershing bought a
single share of the company.
FOREVER CHANGE OWNERSHIP?
Mostly, Allergan is arguing that if Judge Carter doesn't stop
Valeant and Pershing, the loophole they exploited will expand
until it swallows the law that's supposed to prevent insiders
from trading in advance of a hostile tender offer.
"Valeant and Pershing Square have invented a hostile
takeover plan that, if found lawful, would forever change the
way public companies are owned and acquired in the United
States, at the expense of ordinary stockholders," the brief
says.
Interestingly, Allergan also says that its own ordinary
stockholders have fled in droves since the Valeant takeover
fight began.
Allergan loyalists who don't want to get stuck with Valeant
shares - Valeant's offer for Allergan is part cash, part stock -
have, according to Allergan's brief, sold off their shares to
speculators betting that Allergan's stock price will be driven
up by Valeant's offer.
The injunction Allergan is seeking would protect these
Allergan-described arbitrageurs from tendering their shares
without knowing enough about Pershing's allegedly illegal
trades.
Now you might think that opportunists sufficiently savvy to
buy Allergan shares in order to capitalize on Valeant's
Pershing-backed bid would be just the kind of investors who
would already have factored in the risk that Pershing has
violated insider trading laws, considering that Allergan first
made those accusations two months ago. But Allergan seems to
think that even arbitrageurs need its help.
I guess the idea is that there's a difference between its
accusations and a judge's findings. And, of course, there are
those Pacific atoll shareholders to think about.
Pershing and Valeant, represented by Kirkland & Ellis and
Sullivan & Cromell, respectively, will respond to Allergan's
brief next week. The preliminary injunction hearing is set for
Oct. 28.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Ted Botha.)